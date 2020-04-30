The closing of in-person school at colleges and universities has been another hurdle to jump over in the last year for Logan Ehlers.
The 2017 Shenandoah graduate tore her ACL in May last year and not only had surgery to reconstruct it, but she also had a cartilage transplant and an osteotomy.
Because of that the Briar Cliff junior missed the last basketball season but was able to take a medical redshirt leaving her with two years of eligibility remaining.
“Not being able to play with my teammates was really difficult,” said Ehlers. “I tried to include myself in as many things as I could, celebrate the little milestones I achieved and maintain a positive mindset.”
Ehlers hasn’t been medically cleared to resume basketball activities yet, so right now it’s all about strengthening her knee while trying to stay in shape.
“I have been doing a lot of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts down at the track,” said Ehlers. “Some days we have team lifts over Zoom with our strength coach. On my off days I usually just go for a long walk to keep my body moving.”
She hopes to be medically cleared sometime this summer, just in time for the hopeful return to campus.
Briar Cliff’s season ended Feb. 19 with an 11-19 record. Ehlers said the postseason is usually a great chance to develop skills, but everyone had to leave because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it was devastating for everyone.
“It makes us appreciate the fact that we get to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Ehlers. “We are just hoping we are able to return to campus in August and get back to work.”
Like everyone else, Ehlers has been taking her classes online, which is difficult as a nursing student.
“My professors have made the transition to online learning as seamless as possible, although it is sometimes challenging,” said Ehlers. “I am in three classes right now with one week left. The biggest adjustment I have had to make would be doing clinical online rather than at the hospital.”
Ehlers hopes to start her nursing career after graduation with plans to go back to school a few years later to become a nurse practitioner.
