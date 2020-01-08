ESSEX – East Mills scored the game’s first 24 points and rolled throughout in a 73-21 win over Essex, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
A Philip Franks triple with 5:12 remaining in the second quarter was the first Trojan field goal of the game and the first of two 3-pointers from Franks, who led the Trojans with eight points.
“I gave them a lot of props on putting the ball up,” Essex coach Chase Heinold said on good things about the game, “which is what we have preached from the beginning. We have to shoot when we’re open.”
Caden Henderson added a triple just before halftime to cut the East Mills lead to 46-10 at the break.
The Wolverines scored the first 10 points of the second half, pulling their starters for the remainder of the game midway through the third quarter.
Heinold said his team did some good things with the halfcourt defense.
“When they had to run their offense they struggled a little,” said Heinold, “but unfortunately they were on the fastbreak quite a bit.”
The Trojans spent much of the game in a 2-3 zone defensively, but ran some man-to-man and a 1-2-2 zone, a couple defenses Heinold would like to run more but said it’s tough to do with their low numbers and inexperience.
Wesley Johnson added five points while Tucker Hadden and Henderson scored four each as the Trojans dropped to 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the Corner Conference.
Heinold commented on keys going forward as the Trojans travel to East Atchison and Griswold to conclude the week.
“Boxing out is a big one,” he said, “finding a body before we turn to the basket and not turning the ball over, which is tough for us because we don’t have an experienced point guard.”
Michael Schafer scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines, who stayed undefeated in the Corner Conference through five games and 8-1 overall.
