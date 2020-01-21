The Essex Trojanettes opened play in the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament with a 57-22 loss to East Mills, Monday, Jan. 20.
The loss dropped Essex to 0-1 in Pool A of the new pool play format while East Mills improved to 1-0.
Desi Glasgo led the Trojanettes with six points, but saw her team fall behind early.
The Wolverines led 25-4 after the first quarter and 40-8 at halftime.
Essex found a little more offense in the second half, but took the blowout loss.
Additional Essex stats will be added here when available as the Trojanettes fell to 0-9 on the season.
The win was the sixth straight for the Wolverines to improve to 8-2 on the season.
Alex Knop led three Wolverines in double figures with 15 points. She added 13 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.