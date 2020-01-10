Maddy Duncan scored 17 points, but the Sidney Cowgirls totaled just eight in the first half in a 48-34 loss, Thursday, Jan. 9 to Falls City Sacred Heart.
The state-ranked Irish ran out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 27-8 advantage at the break.
Avery Dowling and Alexis Massey added six points each for the Cowgirls, who fell to 3-5 on the season.
Duncan’s 17 points came despite a 4 for 16 shooting day from the field. She led the team with eight rebounds while Chay Ward added seven. Massey’s points came with five rebounds.
Sacred Heart improved to 11-1 with the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.