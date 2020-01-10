Maddy Duncan, Sidney

Sidney senior Maddy Duncan hoists up a triple from the corner during a win over Stanton, Friday, Dec. 6.

Maddy Duncan scored 17 points, but the Sidney Cowgirls totaled just eight in the first half in a 48-34 loss, Thursday, Jan. 9 to Falls City Sacred Heart.

The state-ranked Irish ran out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 27-8 advantage at the break.

Avery Dowling and Alexis Massey added six points each for the Cowgirls, who fell to 3-5 on the season.

Duncan’s 17 points came despite a 4 for 16 shooting day from the field. She led the team with eight rebounds while Chay Ward added seven. Massey’s points came with five rebounds.

Sacred Heart improved to 11-1 with the win.

