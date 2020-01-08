The Fremont-Mills Knights jumped out to a 15-point lead after the first quarter and coasted from there in a 49-27 win over Griswold, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Kaelynn Driskell and Malea Moore connected from outside in a first quarter that saw the Knights score 20 points.
Driskell and Moore were the big scorers for the game as the two combined for three more 3-pointers in the third quarter as the Knights extended the lead to 29-11 at halftime and 42-21 after three periods.
Driskell ended the game with 14 points while Moore added 10.
The win pushes the Knights to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the Corner Conference. They finish the week with two non-conference games, Shenandoah Thursday at home and Underwood Friday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
Mikala Pelzer led the Tigers with 10 points. Griswold fell to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
