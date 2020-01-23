Playing without leading scorer Maddy Duncan, the Sidney Cowgirls put together an impressive team win, beating Fremont-Mills 46-30, Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Corner Conference Tournament.
The win moves the Cowgirls into the conference tournament championship game Friday, Jan. 24 while the Knights fall into the consolation final.
Avery Dowling, Danica Laumann and Chay Ward combined to make four first quarter 3-pointers as Sidney built a 17-6 lead after the opening period in a game played at Stanton High School.
The Cowgirls extended the lead as high as 20 in the second quarter before taking a 29-11 at halftime with Dowling and Olivia Larsen both hitting from outside in the second quarter
Fremont-Mills trimmed the Cowgirl advantage to 34-22 after three with Courtney Goodman scoring seven in the quarter for the Knights, but Sidney pulled away in the fourth. Alexis Massey scored eight of her 11 points in the final period to preserve the win.
Dowling led Sidney with 16 points, making all four of her 3-point attempts. Massey added 11 while Larsen and Laumann scored six points each.
Larsen secured nine rebounds while Ward and Massey pulled down seven each and Emily Hutt added six.
Sidney improved to 7-6 on the season with the win.
The Knights also owned a 7-6 record after the loss. Kaelynn Driskell led Fremont-Mills with 11 points while Courtney Goodman added nine.
