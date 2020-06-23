Area baseball teams know who their postseason opponents will be.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released district and substate assignments, Friday, June 19.
Postseason competition will begin as early as Saturday, July 11 for the four teams in the Page County Newspapers coverage area. Eight teams from each class will advance to the state tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Pairings will be released the week of June 29 following coaches’ seeding meetings.
Clarinda and Shenandoah are in Class 2A District 15 along with Hawkeye 10 Conference rival Red Oak. AHSTW, Treynor and Tri-Center are also in the district.
The District 15 champion will play the District 16 champion in the Substate Final. District 16 teams are: East Sac County, Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, MVAOCOU, OABCIG and Underwood.
Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A District 14 along with Corner Conference rivals East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Griswold. Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton, Riverside and St. Albert are also in the district.
The District 14 champion will play the District 13 champion in the Substate Final. District 13 teams are Bedford, CAM, East Union, Lenox, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Southwest Valley and Stanton.
