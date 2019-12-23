SHENANDOAH – Logan Dickerson and Avery Martin won individual titles in leading Shenandoah at its home tournament, Saturday, Dec. 21.
Dickerson and Martin both won all three of their matches by fall as they earned championships in their respective four-athlete weight classes.
Dickerson earned a second period fall over Jacob Lorraine of Savannah and then pinned Wyatt Franks of East Mills in 1 minute, 24 seconds at 160 pounds. That set Dickerson up against Cael Hobbs of St. Albert for the title and Dickerson earned the fall in 1:55.
“Before the meet we talked about the small things,” Shenandoah coach Todd McGinnis said about Dickerson. “Everything else will take care of itself, just worry about what we have been working on, our feet, hand positions and being heavy and Logan did really well with that. Winning was a good end of year for him.”
Martin had a similar day with a pair of pins to start over Miguel Thompson of Omaha Skutt Catholic and Derek Booth of Atchison at 182. Martin then battled Jesse Glise of Savannah, who was also 2-0 and Martin won by fall in 3:45 to claim the championship.
“We’re talking about his abilities,” McGinnis said on Martin. “He should have been on top (Saturday). He went to work and did what he was supposed to do.”
Jace L’Heureux and Lane Allumbaugh added fourth-place finishes for the Mustangs.
L’Heureux won his first two pool play matches at 220. He beat Bryon Manning of Clarinda Academy by forfeit and AJ Scott of St. Albert by fall. L’Heureux then lost twice by fall.
Allumbaugh opened his day with a win by fall over Adrian McGee of Maryville. He lost his next three but held on for fourth.
Landen Newquist won his last two matches of the day to finish fifth at 132 for the Mustangs.
Michael Reed also competed at 152 for the Mustangs, but a shoulder injury sustained during his first match ended his day.
The Mustangs scored 60 points to finish seventh in the eight-team event. McGinnis said overall it was a positive day to wrap up 2019.
“We’ll take a couple days off to give them some rest,” said McGinnis, “and then come back. We’ll get to work with some basic stuff but also trying to build on our foundation.”
Savannah scored 132 points to win a tight battle for the team title. Skutt Catholic took second.
Shenandoah’s eight pins on the day also earned the program $200 from Bank Iowa. The Shenandoah branch of the bank pledges $25 to the program for each win by fall they earn during the tournament.
The Mustangs open the 2020 portion of the season with a home Hawkeye 10 quad, Thursday, Jan. 9, the first of three home dates in a span of two weeks.
