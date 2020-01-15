Logan Dickerson was the only Shenandoah Mustang to win a contested match as the Mustangs lost to Underwood and Abraham Lincoln, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The Mustangs fell 60-18 to Abraham Lincoln and 71-0 to Underwood.
Dickerson earned a first period fall over Abraham Lincoln’s Kent Hyde at 160 pounds. That result gave the Mustangs an 18-12 lead after Lane Allumbaugh and Logan Mather took forfeit wins at 145 and 152. Jace L’Heureux and Jacob Wolfe were the other Mustangs to take the mat, both losing by fall in the first period.
All five Mustangs lost in the dual against Underwood with Allumbaugh, Mather, L’Heureux and Wolfe all losing by first period fall. Dickerson lasted into the second period before dropping an 18-3 technical fall against Riley Stafford.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Mount Ayr for the two-day dual tournament, Jan. 17 and 18. They are back home Thursday, Jan. 23.
