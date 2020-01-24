The Essex Trojans hung with Diagonal for a quarter, but the Maroons outscored the Trojans by 34 over the middle two quarters and won 74-36, Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Diagonal lead was 17-12 after the first period, but the Maroons extended it to 42-22 by halftime and 65-26 at the end of the third quarter.
Kade Klommhaus led Diagonal with 25 points.
Essex stats will be added here when available.
Essex’s 36 points was the most they have scored in a game this season, as they fell to 0-11.
The win was the fourth in a row for the Maroons in improving to 6-5 on the season.
