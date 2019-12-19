A Shenandoah high school student has signed to play a division one sport.
Roxy Denton signed her National Letter of Intent with The University of Nebraska Omaha Track and Field, Thursday, Dec. 19. She is the first Shenandoah student since the trio of Matt Fletcher, Mandi Harms and Matt Anderson to sign to play at the highest level of NCAA competition.
Denton said she has dreamed about a day like this and it was quite exciting to make it official.
“I always wanted to be a division one athlete,” said Denton, “and when the opportunity came to me last year it was pretty awesome.”
Denton joins head coach Chris Richardson’s program at Omaha. She said a simple e-mail a couple years ago started the journey.
“(The e-mail) just had stats and stuff,” said Denton. “They said they usually wait until the end of the junior year. They had me out for a visit in June and then I took an official visit in October and met the team. It felt like home as soon as I stepped on campus.”
Denton will start in the multi-events at Omaha, which means the pentathlon indoors and the heptathlon outdoors.
The pentathlon consists of the 60 meter hurdles, 800 meter run, long jump, high jump and shot put. The heptathlon has the same five events as well as the 200 meter dash and the javelin throw.
Denton has specialized in the hurdles and high jump and also competed in sprint races for head coach Jon Skillern in her Shenandoah career. She said the work will have to increase to be ready to compete collegiately.
“I should start lifting a little more,” said Denton. “I have to get stronger and quicker, and then work on the fundamentals for those events.”
Denton plans on taking pre-medicine classes at Omaha.
