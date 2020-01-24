SHENANDOAH – Logan Dickerson won all three of his matches to highlight Shenandoah’s 0-3 team finish at its home quad, Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Mustangs lost 66-6 to Denison-Schleswig, 66-5 to Riverside and 76-3 to Creston/Orient-Macksburg.
Dickerson opened his evening with a win by fall over Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Araujo at 160 pounds. Dickerson trailed 5-0 after the first period, but fought back in the second to earn the win and six team points.
Dickerson had a 6-1 lead entering the third period against Austin Seaton of Creston/Orient-Macksburg. Dickerson was thrown on his back, tying the match in the third, but was able to fight back and hang on for an 8-7 win.
Dickerson won by forfeit in the dual against Riverside.
“(Dickerson) is the kid who has been at practice every night and it’s paying off,” Shenandoah coach Todd McGinnis said. “His conditioning is getting there and it’s coming together. He had a good night. He is still making some green mistakes, but he kept fighting and ended up winning two matches. I’m proud of him.”
With the regular season winding down, Dickerson continues to show improvement and will need to keep that up to earn wins in the big tournaments coming up.
“He has to stay focused and keep working,” said McGinnis. “We just keep working on the stuff he wants to use, keep his head and keep focused.”
While nobody else won a match for the Mustangs, the other three that competed did some good things.
Landen Newquist was very competitive throughout the night at 132. He dropped an entertaining 16-11 decision to Denison-Schleswig’s Luis Mendoza is in his first match, a match he trailed 7-5 going into the final two minutes. Garon Wurster of Creston/Orient-Macksburg controlled his match against Newquist, but the junior Mustang lasted the entire match, dropping a 13-1 major decision. Newquist lost by fall in the first period to Riverside’s Brody Zimmerman in his final match.
“Landen had three tough matches,” said McGinnis, “but he did a lot of good things that we have been telling him to work on and working on in practice. I’m proud of how he wrestled.”
McGinnis also said Lane Allumbaugh had a tough bracket at 145, as he dropped all three of his matches by fall.
Brandon Keltner also took the mat for the Mustangs at 113 and stayed with Hugo Medina of Denison-Schleswig in the first match, losing a 9-5 decision. He lost by fall in the second period against Creston/Orient-Macksburg’s Owen Henderson. He then stormed off the mat after the first period against Riverside’s Jace Rose giving Rose a win by disqualification. The Mustangs also lost a team point in the dual for unsportsmanlike conduct.
McGinnis plans on taking the quartet from Thursday’s quad and hopefully at least two additional athletes to junior varsity tournaments in Glenwood and Harlan prior to the Mustangs’ final two conference duals of the season, Thursday, Jan. 30 at St. Albert. The Hawkeye 10 Conference Tournament is Saturday, Feb. 1 at Red Oak.
