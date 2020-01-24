The Essex Trojanettes played about as close to anyone as they had all season, but couldn’t quite pick up their first win, losing 61-53 at Diagonal, Thursday, Jan. 23.
Essex led 17-12 after the first quarter. Diagonal jumped in front 32-29 at half, and extended the lead to double digits in the third quarter before Essex made it a little closer late.
Desi Glasgo and Elise Dailey scored 14 points to lead the Trojanettes, who fell to 0-11 on the season.
The Maroonettes improved to 5-9. Erin Sobotka scored 23 points and Anna Newton added 22 in the winning effort.
The Trojanettes are off until a Friday, Jan. 31 Corner Conference home date against Stanton.
(0) comments
