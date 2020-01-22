The Shenandoah Fillies were held to 14 points in a 57-14 Hawkeye 10 Conference loss, Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Creston.
The Panthers led 21-2 after the first quarter, 38-4 at halftime and 53-5 heading into the final period as the Fillies fell to 3-11 overall and 0-5 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Shenandoah individual stats will be added here when available.
The Panthers improved to 9-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference. Sydney Hartsock led four Panthers in double figures with 11 points.
