The Sidney Cowgirls fell behind early, and couldn’t find the big hit late in an 8-6 loss to Southwest Valley, Wednesday, July 8.
Southwest Valley scored three runs in the first inning and then four more in the third against Sidney pitcher Olivia Larsen.
Makenna Laumann came on to get the final out of the third, and then went the rest of the way, giving up just one run in 3 1/3 innings.
Sidney put up single runs in the second and third innings. Lily Kingsolver was hit by a pitch in the second frame and came around to score.
Jolie Sheldon walked in the third and scored on Sidnie Baier’s groundout.
Sidney scored four times in the fourth to get right back in the game. Fallon Sheldon singled with one out, and then Laumann took a walk. Olivia Larsen singled, and then Jolie Sheldon and Danica Laumann were hit by pitches, forcing in two runs. A walk to Kingsolver forced in another before Baier’s sacrifice fly cut the lead to one.
Sidney had chances the remainder of the game, but couldn’t score. Fallon Sheldon and Makenna Laumann singled in the fifth, but the Cowgirls left two. The Cowgirls had runners at second and third with two outs while down by two in the seventh after singles by Myrna Rodriguez and Fallon Sheldon, but Larsen popped out to end the game.
Cowgirl head coach Kent Larsen called the loss a frustrating one, saying they played well enough to win. They left 10 runners on base in falling to 7-7 on the season.
Fallon Sheldon led the Cowgirls with three hits.
Southwest Valley improved to 3-11.
