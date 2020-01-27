MALVERN – The Sidney Cowgirls’ pursuit of a fifth consecutive Corner Conference Tournament championship fell short, Friday, Jan. 24 in a 38-21 loss to Stanton in the tournament championship game.
The loss started on the offensive end as Sidney made just 7 of 51 field goal attempts, which is just 14 percent.
Scoring 21 points isn’t nearly enough in any game, but it could have been worse as 11 of those points came in the final three minutes of the game.
Despite the offensive struggles, Sidney stayed in striking distance in the first half. The Viqueens led 13-2 after the first quarter, but didn’t score for nearly five minutes to start the second period while Sidney made a small dent in Stanton’s lead.
The lead was back to a 14-point margin by halftime, and the Viqueens scored the first eight points of the third quarter to end any chance for the Cowgirls. Stanton led 33-8 after three quarters and extended the margin to as many as 27 in the final period.
“We had some good looks, but couldn’t buy a bucket,” Sidney coach Paige Landwehr said, “I thought we settled too much with jump shots. We weren’t attacking the basket like we could have. I would like to see us get more aggressive.”
Landwehr said the early offensive struggles added to the pressure as the Cowgirls played without leading scorer Maddy Duncan for the second straight game.
“We started forcing some shots,” said Landwehr. “We were a little timid at the beginning and that started us in the wrong direction.”
Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens scored 10 points each to lead the Viqueens with Johnson adding nine rebounds and five steals.
“Defensively we talked about how they score most of their points in the paint,” said Landwehr, “with transition points and offensive rebounds. We didn’t do a good job containing those two things. We held them in the 30s, and I can be okay with that, but it should be less than that if we can’t buy a bucket.”
The Viqueens improved to 13-2 with the win.
Avery Dowling scored six points to lead the Cowgirls while Makenna Laumann added five. Chay Ward secured nine rebounds and Danica Laumann ended with seven.
Sidney dropped to 7-7 on the season. The Cowgirls enter the final week of January with the conference lead. They play Griswold, East Mills and Fremont-Mills in a four-day stretch, starting Tuesday, Jan. 28.
“We have to learn from this,” said Landwehr. “We have a lot of young girls and continue to talk about ups and downs. We need to learn from the downs and get better every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.