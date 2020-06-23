The Sidney Cowgirls and Cowboys improved to 2-0 in the Corner Conference with home wins over East Mills, Friday, June 19.
Softball
The Sidney Cowgirls overcame a 7-0 deficit to rally for the 10-8 victory.
East Mills scored a run in the first inning and then six in the second off four hits and two Cowgirl errors to build the big early lead.
Sidney’s comeback was gradual, starting with two runs in the third. Fallon Sheldon singled to open the inning, and then Olivia Larsen reached on an error. They would both score with Danica Laumann driving in a run with a single.
Sidney cut the lead to 7-4 in the fourth. Harley Spurlock walked and then stole second. She scored on Sheldon’s single. A groundout by Jolie Sheldon scored her younger sister.
Faith Brumbaugh opened the fifth inning with a walk. Spurlock singled her in and then scored on Jolie Sheldon’s sacrifice fly.
The Cowgirls took the lead with a four-run sixth inning that opened with a Myrna Rodriguez double. Sidnie Baier followed with a walk. Maknenna Laumann was hit by a pitch with one out to load the bases. Spurlock took a walk to force in a run, Fallon Sheldon reached on an error and Larsen singled in a run to give Sidney the three-run lead.
The Wolverines pushed a run across in the top of the seventh and left the bases loaded against Larsen, who earned the complete game win.
The Cowgirls finished with nine hits with four players: Larsen, Danica Laumann, Rodriguez and Fallon Sheldon, contributing two each. Sheldon and Spurlock, the bottom two hitters in the Sidney lineup, drove in two runs each.
Larsen earned the win in the circle, despite giving up eight hits and six walks along with eight runs, four earned. She struck out seven Wolverines.
Sidney improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Corner Conference. East Mills fell to 0-2 overall and in conference play.
Baseball
Leighton Whipple struck out eight East Mills Wolverines in the first three innings, leading the Cowboys to a 6-3 win over East Mills to improve to 2-0.
Whipple and Brett Gruber combined to strike out 14 Wolverines for the game.
While Whipple was striking out nearly every Wolverine the first time through the order, the Cowboy bats built a 5-0 lead.
East Mills pitcher Jack Anderson worked a perfect first inning, but then Cole Stenzel reached on an error to start Sidney’s second frame. Whipple walked, and then Cale Phillips singled. Four wild pitches brought two runs across.
Sidney added three runs in the third inning, all with two outs. Will Oswald and Stenzel both walked. Whipple singled in a run. A wild pitch scored Stenzel and then Whipple after Whipple stole third.
East Mills scored a run on two hits in the fourth inning and then scored two in the fifth with a Nic Duysen double doing much of the damage.
Sidney added an insurance run in the sixth on Kyle Beam’s RBI groundout. Whipple walked to start the inning and advanced to third on Brydon Huntley’s double.
Whipple walked twice and added a single, scoring all three times he came to the plate. He added nine strikeouts on the mound while giving up two hits and one run through 4 1/3 innings.
The win boosted Sidney to 2-0 overall and in the conference. East Mills dropped to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
