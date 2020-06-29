The Sidney Cowgirls had to rally to beat Essex 13-12, but then fell 9-7 Griswold, Thursday, June 25 in Griswold at the Corner Conference Softball Tournament.
Griswold beat Sidney
The Sidney Cowgirls came back from an early four-run deficit to take the lead in the top of the sixth, but Griswold regained the advantage in the home sixth to end Sidney’s run of three consecutive Corner Conference Tournament titles.
Griswold won 9-7 in a tournament semifinal to advance to play Stanton in Friday’s final.
Sidney took a 7-5 lead in the top of the sixth. Lily Kingsolver singled with one out, stole second and then scored on Olivia Larsen’s double. Larsen came around to score on Danica Laumann’s single.
The Tigers came right back with four in the home sixth. They hadn’t scored since the second, but started the inning with a walk and a single. Another walk loaded the bases with two outs before Haylee Pennock singled in two. An error plated two more to sink the Cowgirls. They were retired in order in the seventh.
A three-run home gave Griswold the early lead. Sidney came back with three runs in the second with Kingsolver driving in one with a triple.
A single run in the home second put Griswold back up by two, but Sidney tied the score in the fourth on Jolie Sheldon’s two-run single.
Larsen and Kingsolver led the Cowgirl bats with three hits. Laumann and Sidnie Baier added two hits each. Larsen and Sheldon drove in two runs each.
Sidney fell to 3-3 with the loss.
Sidney beats Essex
The Sidney Cowgirls had to rally from a seven-run deficit, but they tied the game in the sixth and then scored two in the seventh for a 13-12 win over the Essex Trojanettes in the first round of the Corner Conference Tournament.
Trailing by one with one out in the seventh, Myrna Rodriguez, Sidnie Baier and Faith Brumbaugh all singled to tie the score. Then, after a strikeout, Fallon Sheldon singled in the winning run.
The Cowgirls tied the game at 11 in the home sixth. Sheldon came around to score after being hit by a pitch.
Essex scored for the first time since the fourth inning to retake the lead in the seventh when courtesy runner Camryn Chambers scored after Elise Dailey led off the inning with a single.
The Trojanettes jumped on Sidney pitcher Makenna Laumann early with a three-run first inning thanks to Sami York’s home run.
Essex added two in the second frame when two errors turned into runs.
The teams traded single runs in the next inning before Sidney scored three in the home third to cut the deficit to 6-4. Danica Laumann led off the frame with a single. She stole second and scored on Baier’s one-out single. Makenna Laumann walked with two outs, and then Sheldon doubled in two.
Essex came back with a five-run fourth to take the seven-run lead. The first three Trojanettes reached base without a hit before York, Hailee Barrett and Brianne Johnson all singled. Dailey followed with a bases clearing double.
Sidney fought their way back in the game quickly with a six-run fourth. Olivia Larsen led off the inning with a single. Jolie Sheldon reached on an error and then Danica Laumann singled in Larsen. An error and a walk followed with one out, and then Harley Spurlock singled. Lily Kingsolver doubled in a pair of runs before a walk and a hit batsman forced in the final runs of the inning.
Five different Cowgirls finished the game with two hits with Fallon Sheldon driving in three runs. Kingsolver also had two and finished the day with five.
York ended with four hits to lead the Trojanettes. Dailey and Barrett added two each.
The loss dropped Essex to 0-4 on the season.
