Sidney head softball coach Kent Larsen called it “probably the best game we have played so far,” but the Cowgirls couldn’t find a way to score in a 2-0 loss to West Harrison, Monday, June 30.
Makenna Laumann held a strong Hawkeye lineup to three hits and one walk.
Haley Koch tripled and scored in the first inning. A pair of singles and a groundout turned into the other run in the fourth.
Sidney’s first two hitters in the lineup, Olivia Larsen and Jolie Sheldon, combined for five hits. They both singled to load the bases with one out in the third inning, but West Harrison pitcher Emily McIntosh struck out Danica Laumann and then got Lily Kingsolver to ground out to end the threat.
Larsen and Sheldon added two-out singles in the fifth. Larsen also singled in the first inning.
McIntosh retired both Larsen and Sheldon in the seventh after Fallon Sheldon led off with a single and was moved over to second on a sacrifice.
McIntosh struck out seven as the Hawkeyes improved to 8-3 on the season.
Sidney fell to 6-4. Faith Brumbaugh had the other hit for the Cowgirls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.