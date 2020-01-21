The Sidney Cowgirls opened the Corner Conference Tournament with an exceptional defensive effort, holding Griswold to nine points in a 45-9 win, Monday, Jan. 20.
Chay Ward paced the Cowgirls with 15 points as they won their pool play opener in Pool B of the conference tournament.
Sidney led 16-2 after the first quarter and 28-6 at halftime. The Cowgirls continued to extend the lead in the second half.
Additional individual stats for the Cowgirls will be added when available as they pushed their overall record to 6-6.
Griswold’s record dropped to 2-10. McKenna Wiechman scored four points to lead the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.