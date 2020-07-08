The Sidney Cowgirls managed just one run and two hits in a 7-1 loss to Riverside, Tuesday, July 7.
Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said Makenna Laumann was outstanding in the circle, but the Bulldogs scored in four different innings to earn their 12th win of the season.
Sidney’s run came in the third inning, which cut Riverside’s lead to 2-1. Myrna Rodriguez led off the inning with a walk, Fallon Sheldon singled and then Harley Spurlock grounded out, allowing pinch-runner Mia Foster to score.
The Bulldogs scored two runs in the third, one in the fifth and then two each in the sixth and seventh.
The Cowgirls committed five errors, allowing only four of the seven runs charged to Laumann to be earned. She struck out two in 6 1/3 innings.
Sheldon and Olivia Larsen were the only Cowgirls with a hit as Sidney fell to 7-6 on the season.
Three Bulldogs had multi-hit games in improving their overall record to 12-3.
