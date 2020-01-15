Maddy Duncan connected on five 3-point field goals and finished with 22 points in a 44-42 Sidney win over Stanton, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
A big second quarter gave Sidney a little cushion they would need in the second half. After trailing through one quarter, the Cowgirls outscored the Viqueens 12-3 in the second period to lead 22-16 at the half. Stanton stayed right with Sidney the whole second half, but the Cowgirls held on for their second win of the season over the Viqueens.
Chay Ward added 11 points as Sidney improved to 4-5 overall and 4-1 in the conference.
Duncan also led the Cowgirls with six rebounds. Ward added four steals while Avery Dowling contributed four assists.
Stanton’s five-game winning streak ended as the Viqueens fell to 9-2 overall and 4-2 in the conference. Jenna Stephens scored 11 points to lead the Viqueens.
