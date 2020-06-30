The Sidney Cowgirls earned a pair of wins, Saturday, June 27 at the Bedford Classic.
Sidney beat Lamoni 10-8 in five innings, then took care of conference rival Stanton 12-6 in six innings.
Sidney beat Lamoni
The Sidney offense started well at the Bedford Classic, scoring five runs in the first inning and four more in the second in the game one win over Lamoni.
The first four Cowgirls reached base in the first inning with Danica Laumann driving in two with a double.
The first five Cowgirls singled in the second inning.
Lamoni rallied back with a six-run third frame to cut the deficit to 9-7.
Sidney added one more in the third for its final run.
The top four Cowgirls in the lineup: Olivia Larsen, Jolie Sheldon, Danica Laumann and Lily Kingsolver, reached base on 11 of 14 plate appearances, including seven hits.
Larsen struck out five in a five-inning complete game win.
Sidney beats Stanton
The bats produced two big innings late in the contest to beat Stanton in the Cowgirls’ second game of the day.
Sidney tied the game in the fourth inning on Lily Kingsolver’s inside the park home run. The bats then exploded for six runs in the fifth.
Fallon Sheldon opened with a double. After an error, Olivia Larsen contributed an RBI triple. Another error followed. Danica Laumann, Sidnie Baier and Myrna Rodriguez added hits with Rodriguez ending the frame with a two-run double.
After Stanton scored four runs in the home fifth to cut the lead to 8-6, Sidney scored four in the sixth. Jolie Sheldon and Kingsolver both singled in runs. That pair led the team with two hits each.
Kingsolver ended the day with nine hits in her last four games.
Makenna Laumann walked five, but threw five innings in earning the win. Larsen shut the door in the sixth.
“It was a good day of softball,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “Both games could have gone either way and we found a way to get two wins. We hit the ball really well.”
