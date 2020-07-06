The first eight Sidney Cowgirls in the batting order had at least one hit and senior Olivia Larsen held down Stanton’s bats to one first inning run in an 8-1 victory, Thursday, July 2.
Sidney, Stanton and Griswold all share the Corner Conference’s regular season crown with 4-1 conference records.
The win also gave Sidney’s senior class at least a share of every regular season conference title in softball, volleyball, basketball and track and field during their careers.
Larsen gave up the game’s first run in the first inning. Stanton had plenty of runners on base, especially early in the game, but Larsen kept them off the scoreboard after the initial run.
The Cowgirls took control of the game with four runs in the third inning and then added three in the fourth for a nice 7-1 cushion. They would add one more in the seventh for the final margin.
Larsen led the offense with three hits while Jolie Sheldon added two.
Sheldon, Sidnie Baier and Danica Laumann drove in two runs each as the Cowgirls improved to 7-4 on the season.
Stanton fell to 6-6.
