SIDNEY – Maddy Duncan drained three 3-pointers in the first 80 seconds of the game to set the tone to a dominant 74-31 Sidney win over Essex, Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The win clinched Sidney at least a share of the Corner Conference’s regular season championship. The Cowgirls can win it outright with a win at East Mills, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
“It’s about taking that step every day in getting better,” Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr said, “and we did that. We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds in the first half, but that was better in the second half.”
Essex head coach Rob Erickson gave the Cowgirls a lot of credit.
“Sidney is fast and their hands are good,” said Erickson. “We’re just not to that point yet. We’ll be a little more experienced next year and will handle things better. There are times when my tall girls do a super job and then there are times when they don’t. We need to be more consistent in transition and get down the floor. They are working hard.”
Sidney led 25-8 after the first quarter and started the second quarter on an 11-0 run, taking a 45-17 edge into halftime.
There were 10 Cowgirls who found the scoring column for the game and Landwehr likes where her offense is at this point.
“We’re playing super confident,” said Landwehr. “It’s nice when everybody is confident in their shot. We’re staying aggressive and it makes it a lot easier when things go our way.”
Duncan led the Cowgirls with 19 points while Chay Ward added 14. Danica Laumann, Alexis Massey and Myrna Rodriguez put in eight points each.
Olivia Larsen didn’t score, but contributed nine rebounds and six assists for Sidney. Ward added eight rebounds.
“We played extremely hard defensively,” said Landwehr. “I tell the girls we have to be the hardest working team and most of the game we did that.”
Essex had some success inside when they could get the ball there. Elise Dailey led the Trojanettes with 12 points.
“We did what we wanted to do, just not consistently,” said Erickson, “and getting (our posts) the ball is tough and that was due to their pressure.”
Desi Glasgo added eight points while Sami York contributed six for Essex. The Trojanettes fell to 0-13 overall and 0-8 in the conference and Erickson said it’s about continual improvement.
“We have to get better every game,” said Erickson. “We didn’t play very well (Tuesday), but a lot of that was Sidney’s pressure. Last week I was proud and if we can continue to improve like we did last week that’s all we can say.”
The win was the fourth in a row for Sidney and the Cowgirls are now 11-7 overall and 8-1 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.