The Sidney Cowgirls needed overtime to secure the Corner Conference basketball championship, but when the four additional minutes were complete they were two points better than East Mills 42-40, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The win gave Sidney a 9-1 record to finish conference play and the outright conference championship by one game.
Maddy Duncan poured in 29 points to lead the Cowgirls. She surpassed the 1,500-point milestone for her career.
Duncan hit five 3-point shots and added six rebounds
Alexis Massey added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Cowgirls, who won their sixth consecutive game to improve to 13-7 entering the regional tournament.
Makenna Laumann contributed eight rebounds and Olivia Larsen distributed five assists.
The Cowgirls will host Fremont-Mills, Thursday, Feb. 13 in the regional opener. Sidney won two of its three meetings with Fremont-Mills this season.
The Wolverines ended the regular season with a 13-6 overall record, 5-5 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.