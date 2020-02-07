The Sidney Cowgirls celebrated their senior class with a 47-35 win over Southwest Valley, Thursday, Feb. 6.
Sidney head coach Paige Landwehr started four seniors, including usual reserve Myrna Rodriguez, who was able to put in a field goal on three attempts.
Maddy Duncan knocked down three 3-point tries to lead Sidney with 19 points.
Avery Dowling added nine points while Alexis Massey chipped in seven to go with eight rebounds. Duncan contributed seven rebounds and four steals.
Dowling and Olivia Larsen added five rebounds each with Larsen contributing six steals.
The Cowgirl defense held Southwest Valley to two points in the first quarter. The Timberwolves put up 16 in the second period, but still trailed 26-18 at the half. The Cowgirls extended the lead slightly in the third and fourth quarters to win their fifth straight game and improve to 12-7 on the season.
Southwest Valley’s overall record fell to 9-11.
