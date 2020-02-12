The Sidney Cowboys made four 3-pointers in the first quarter and were even with East Mills at halftime, but the Wolverines took control in the second half in a 62-47 win over the Cowboys, Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Garett Phillips made three of those opening period triples and ended the game with four to score 14 points.
Noah Jorgenson scored 22 points and added five rebounds to lead the Cowboys.
The Cowboys and Wolverines were even at 27 at halftime, but East Mills outscored Sidney 20-8 in the third quarter, giving the Wolverines a share of the Corner Conference championship.
“We played well,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We just went cold in the second half. East Mills has a good team and they execute well.”
Cole Jorgenson added seven points for Sidney and contributed seven rebounds.
The Cowboys enter postseason play with an 11-10 overall record. They finished conference play at 7-5.
Mason Crouse and Michael Schafer scored 22 points each to lead the Wolverines, who finish the regular season at 18-3 overall and 11-1 in the conference.
The Cowboys will return to East Mills for their first postseason game, Thursday, Feb. 20 against Fremont-Mills. The Cowboys won two of three meetings with the Knights this season.
