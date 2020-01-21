The Sidney Cowboys scored 32 consecutive points at one point in the opening quarter of an 80-35 win over Clarinda Academy, Monday, Jan. 20 in the first game of the Corner Conference Tournament for both teams.
Sidney will play Stanton, Thursday, Jan. 23 trying to avenge two losses from earlier in the season and advance to the tournament final.
The Cowboys scored 37 points in the opening quarter and extended the lead to 52-20 by halftime.
Noah Jorgenson led the Cowboys with 21 points. He added 15 rebounds and six assists.
Garett Phillips added 19 points on five 3-pointers while Cole Jorgenson contributed 17 points.
“Phillips shot the ball extremely well for the second game in a row,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We are a different team when he is shooting the (3-pointer). It opens up the floor for Noah and Cole.”
The Cowboys improved to 6-6 with the win while the Eagles fell to 2-9.
