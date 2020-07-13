The Sidney Cowboys took advantage of errors and walks all evening, and Garett Phillips and Donovan Racine kept Griswold’s bats in check in a 22-1 Cowboy victory, Saturday, July 11.
The win advanced the Cowboys to Tuesday’s district semifinal and ended Griswold’s season.
The Tigers committed five errors in Sidney’s six-run first inning. Brydon Huntley and Kyle Beam had singles in a five-run second inning that gave Sidney an 11-0 lead.
Griswold pushed a run across in the third inning, but Sidney responded with 11 runs in the third. Eight straight Cowboys reached on either a walk or a hit batsman at one point in the inning.
Every Cowboy starter reached base in the win and nearly all of them scored as Sidney won its seventh game of the season and opened the district tournament with a victory.
Racine struck out two Tigers to finish the game in the fourth inning.
Phillips pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out five while Racine fanned four in finishing the win.
