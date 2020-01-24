For the third time this season the Sidney Cowboys didn’t have an answer for Tyler Peterson as Stanton earned a 60-45 win over Sidney, Thursday, Jan. 23.
The loss dropped Sidney into the consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament.
Peterson scored 29 points and controlled nine rebounds to push Stanton into the tournament championship game. The Vikings improved to 11-1 with the win.
The Cowboys stayed close early, trailing 18-15 after the opening quarter and 27-22 at halftime. Stanton’s lead was eight after three quarters, but they pulled away in the fourth.
Garett Phillips had another strong offensive day for the Cowboys, scoring 13 points on three 3-point shots. Noah Jorgenson also scored 13 points.
Connery Humphries added eight points and eight rebounds as Sidney fell to 6-7 on the season.
