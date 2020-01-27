GRISWOLD - Cooper Langfelt’s deep 3-pointer from the left wing fell off the mark as the buzzer sounded, giving Sidney a 43-41 win over Fremont-Mills, Saturday, Jan. 25 in the consolation final of the Corner Conference Tournament.
Sidney trailed 38-36 after a Jake Malcom triple with 3:03 to go, but Sidney came back with five straight points from Noah Jorgenson. He answered Malcom’s triple 20 seconds later, and then scored inside capping a possession of nearly one minute in length to give Sidney a 41-38 lead with 1:07 to play.
Eli Owen missed a 3-pointer on the other end, and then Garett Phillips sank two free throws with 21 seconds to go to give Sidney a five-point lead.
The Knights worked the ball inside and Langfelt scored and was fouled with 10 seconds remaining. He added the free throw and then took the final shot after Jorgenson missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity from the foul line with eight seconds showing on the clock.
The entire game was played in a 11-point range with Sidney’s biggest lead being five in the final seconds and Fremont-Mills leading by as many as six in the middle stages of the third quarter.
Neither offense was consistently good throughout except in the third quarter when both teams hit four 3-point shots.
Malcom and Owen made back-to-back 3-pointers to give Fremont-Mills its six-point lead, but Phillips hit two of his three in the quarter over the next 1:40 to draw the game even.
“Garett is a great shooter,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “He has a solid stroke, but wasn’t hitting early in the season. He’s getting some confidence now and needs to keep shooting.”
Phillips and Jorgenson scored 16 points each to lead the Cowboys in improving to 7-7 on the season.
“It was who could make a basket (Saturday),” said Larsen. “Garett got hot and Noah got the ball to the rim. I thought the big difference in the game was when we went full court. It sped up the game and got us out in transition.”
Taylor Reed started well for Fremont-Mills. He scored nine of the first 12 Knight points, but didn’t score again. Fortunately, for the Knights, Malcom hit three triples to share the team scoring lead.
“They packed in the zone to take away what we were doing inside,” Fremont-Mills head coach Steve Raymond said, “and Jake answered the call and hit some big shots for us. We hope this is a game we can rally from.”
Owen and Langfelt added eight points each for the Knights with James Switzer adding eight rebounds and four assists.
The Knights fell to 6-10 with the loss and Raymond said it starts on the defensive end going forward.
“We have been good defensively all year,” said Raymond. “I’m very proud of the defense we have played because it’s not what we have done in the past. The kids have bought in and done a great job with it.”
Jorgenson stuffed the stat sheet for the Cowboys, adding eight rebounds, six assists, four blocks and three steals. Larsen said it comes down to the perimeter game for the Cowboys as they look ahead.
“We have to make 3-pointers,” said Larsen. “That’s our bread and butter with little size. We have three pretty good perimeter players in Noah, Cole (Jorgenson) and Garett, and when they are all on we’re pretty good.”
Sidney now owns two wins over the Knights this season by a combined five points. The teams play again, Friday, Jan. 31 in Sidney.
