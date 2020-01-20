The Sidney Cowboys rallied in the second half to earn a 56-47 win at Nebraska City Lourdes, Saturday, Jan. 18.
Cowboys head coach Kent Larsen said it was the first time they “have beaten Lourdes in quite a few years.”
Sidney trailed 23-18 at halftime, but drained six second half 3-pointers to spark a pair of 19-point quarters in the second half to pull off the comeback win.
Garett Phillips made three triples and Cole Jorgenson added two, including one to give Sidney a two possession lead near the midway point of the final quarter. Donovan Racine added the other in the second half.
Noah Jorgenson and Phillips iced the game at the free throw line, combining to make 11 of 12 in the last eight minutes.
Noah Jorgenson led Sidney with 25 points and six rebounds. Phillips added 13 points.
Larsen said his team’s defense kept them in the game in the first half and then the offense picked up in the second half to earn the win and improve to 5-6 on the season.
Connery Humphries added seven rebounds for the Cowboys, who now turn their attention to the Corner Conference Tournament.
The loss was the fourth straight for Lourdes, dropping the Knights to 4-7 on the season.
