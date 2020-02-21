The Sidney Cowboys were impressive in defeating Fremont-Mills 62-38, Thursday, Feb. 20 in a Class 1A district quarterfinal.
The tournament meeting was the fourth of the season between the Cowboys and Knights. Sidney won the first two by a combined five points, and then Fremont-Mills answered with a six-point win, Jan. 31 in Sidney.
The fourth meeting was tied after one quarter, but the Cowboys dominated the middle two periods outscoring the Knights 18-10 in the second quarter and 19-8 in the third to take control.
Sidney will play the district’s top-seed Mount Ayr, Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Mount Ayr in a district semifinal.
Noah Jorgenson led the Cowboys with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson added 14 points each for the Cowboys, combining to make seven of 17 three-point attempts.
Connery Humphries did well inside for the Cowboys, finishing with seven points and nine rebounds. Nik Peters added six points.
Cole Jorgenson pulled down five rebounds while Leighton Whipple added four rebounds and five assists.
The win secured Sidney a winning season as the Cowboys improved to 12-10.
Fremont-Mills’ season ended with a 9-14 record. Fremont-Mills individual stats will be added here when available.
The Knights lose two senior starters in Eli Owen and James Switzer as well as reserve Alex Perrin.
(0) comments
