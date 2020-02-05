All 11 Sidney Cowboys scored as part of a 79-32 win over Essex, Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Cowboys scored 25 points in the opening quarter and finished with three players scoring in double figures in improving to 9-9 overall and 6-4 in the Corner Conference.
Cole Jorgenson and Noah Jorgenson led the Cowboys with 18 points each and Kyle Beam added 10 for Sidney.
The Cowboys led 25-7 after the first quarter and 41-16 was the halftime score after Essex senior Caden Henderson banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
Sidney head coach Kent Larsen gave all 11 of his athletes time in each quarter and they all played well.
“The big thing was they just needed to play hard,” said Larsen. “I told them they could score as many points as they could within the confines of playing halfcourt defense. We were aggressive defensively the whole game and our ball movement was good. Our 3-point shooting has to improve, but overall it was a solid win.”
Connery Humphries led the Cowboys on the glass with eight rebounds and Matthew Benedict added seven as Larsen mainly substituted five at a time throughout the game.
“I wanted to balance it out coming a bit,” said Larsen, “so when we did switch we still had people on the floor that could score. It’s good for those kids to be in a little different role. We mixed and matched a bit and it worked out pretty well.”
Garett Phillips added nine points for the Cowboys, Leighton Whipple scored seven and Humphries six. Larsen said his guys gave a strong effort.
“Kyle came back from being sick and played well,” said Larsen. “(Nik) Peters rebounded well and will start to get more minutes for us. We’re getting ready for the home stretch and seeing who we want to ride at the end.”
The Trojans had a balanced scoring attack and while leading scorer Wesley Johnson was held to four points, acting head coach Rob Erickson felt Johnson played one of his better games.
“(Johnson) played a little better than he has in the past,” said Erickson. “He didn’t score a lot, but he moved well.”
Preston Driskell led the Trojans with seven points. Tucker Hadden added six while Jacob Robinette scored five. Driskell and Robinette played well as athletes that put up a few more points than usual.
“They stepped up,” Erickson said, “and that’s what we needed. We ran a few screens and that seemed to work for us a little bit.”
The Trojans fell to 0-14 overall and 0-10 in the conference.
