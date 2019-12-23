Sidney’s Jorgenson brothers combined for 50 points as the Cowboys entered the holiday break with an 80-19 rout of Essex, Friday, Dec. 20.
The win extended Sidney’s winning streak to three and improved their record to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Corner Conference.
Cole Jorgenson scored 26 points on 16 field goal attempts while Noah added 24 points on 14 attempts. The brothers combined to shoot 7 for 11 from behind the three-point arc.
Jacob Stoner added seven points and five rebounds for the Cowboys. Connery Humphries secured eight rebounds.
Sidney led 22-1 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 45-10 by halftime.
Tucker Hadden and Wesley Johnson combined to score every Trojan point with Hadden putting in 10 and Johnson nine.
Essex finishes the calendar year at 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
