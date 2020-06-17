The Sidney softball and baseball teams opened the season with conference road wins over Fremont-Mills on Monday, June 15.
The Cowgirls used three huge offensive innings to down the Knights 18-4. The Cowboys scored four runs in the fourth inning to pull away for a 10-4 win.
Softball
Sidney scored seven runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and six in the seventh to produce the 18-4 victory against the rival Knights.
After a scoreless first inning, Sidney broke through to take control of the game in the second. Sidnie Baier opened the frame with a double, the first of her three hits on the night. Faith Brumbaugh walked and then Knights pitcher Kendall Reed retired the next two batters. Lily Kingsolver followed with a two-run single, the first of six straight Cowgirls to reach base, the last three by Knight errors.
The Knights scored once in the bottom of the second, but Sidney pitcher Olivia Larsen rallied to leave the bases loaded and keep the Cowgirls well in front.
Sidney added five more runs in the fourth inning with Brumbaugh’s grand slam being the highlight. Larsen and Jolie Sheldon opened the inning with doubles and after a single and a walk, Brumbaugh kept the ball just inside the left field foul pole for four RBIs.
Fremont-Mills scored twice in the bottom of the fourth that allowed the game to go the full seven innings.
Larsen, Sheldon, Myrna Rodriguez and Baier all had RBI hits in the six-run seventh.
Sidney finished with 13 hits. Baier and Larsen led the Cowgirls with three each. Sheldon and Tia McClane both had two. Brumbaugh’s four RBIs led the team. Larsen, Sheldon, Baier and Kingsolver added two each.
Larsen struck out six in the complete game win. She gave up nine hits and two walks.
Baseball
Sidney scored in each of the first four innings, including four times in the fourth to earn the 10-4 victory.
The big fourth inning extended Sidney’s lead to 9-2. An error and a walk started the frame with Will Oswald and Cole Stenzel adding hits. All four Cowboys who reached base came around to score.
Brett Gruber walked and scored in the first inning. Fremont-Mills tied the score against Sidney pitcher Garett Phillips in the bottom of the first.
Sidney’s number eight and nine hitters, Kyle Beam and Clayton Cook, reached base with one out in the second and scored on Gruber’s single to put Sidney in front 3-1.
Stenzel was hit by a pitch and Leighton Whipple walked to open the third frame. A sacrifice fly by Cale Phillips and a Knight error brought those two in to extend the lead to 5-1.
Fremont-Mills scored one in the home third, but didn’t score again until two runs came across against Gruber in the sixth.
Gruber singled and scored in the sixth for Sidney’s final run.
Garett Phillips struck out seven in five innings to earn the win. He walked five and gave up three hits.
After giving up two runs and leaving the bases loaded in the sixth, Gruber worked a perfect seventh on the mound to preserve the win.
Gruber finished with two of Sidney’s five hits.
