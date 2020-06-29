The Sidney Cowboys advanced to the championship game of the Corner Conference Tournament with an 8-7 win over Fremont-Mills, Thursday, June 25 in Sidney.
Essex baseball was eliminated earlier in the evening in Sidney with a 15-0 loss to Fremont-Mills.
Sidney beats F-M
The Cowboys gave up a five-run lead, and then scored two runs in the sixth to beat the Knights and advance to the Corner Conference Tournament championship game.
After Fremont-Mills took the lead with a run in the sixth, Sidney’s Clayton Cook reached on an error with one out in the home sixth. Leighton Whipple walked, then after a strikeout, Will Oswald doubled in two to give the Cowboys a lead they wouldn’t give up.
Fremont-Mills left the tying run on third base in the seventh inning.
Leighton Whipple singled, stole second and scored on Garett Phillips’ single to put Sidney up 1-0 after the first inning.
The Knights tied the game in the second, but Sidney scored the next five runs. Cale Phillips singled to start the second. Kyle Beam added a single and then Phillips scored on Cook’s groundout. Whipple and Garett Phillips followed with singles, driving in a run each.
Brett Gruber returned to the lineup after missing two games because of injury and singled to open the third inning. Cale Phillips also singled and then Beam drove in two with a double.
Whipple pitched the first four innings for the Cowboys gave up one hit and one run with four strikeouts. Gruber came on to pitch in the fifth and allowed the first five Knights to reach base. All five scored, which tied the game at six. He settled down from there, and finished the game on the mound, earning the win.
Whipple, Beam, Garett Phillips and Cale Phillips all had two hits to lead the Cowboys, who improved to 4-1 on the season. Beam, Garett Phillips and Oswald all drove in two runs.
The Knights fell to 2-6 with the loss.
Fremont-Mills beats Essex
Fremont-Mills advanced to play Sidney after a 15-0 win over Essex earlier in the evening.
The Knights attacked Essex starting pitcher Wesley Johnson right away with an eight-run first inning that saw 12 Knights come to the plate. They scored three more in the second, three in the third and then one in the fourth to increase the lead to 15 and end the game.
Colton Hauschild led the Fremont-Mills bats with three hits and five RBIs.
Johnson gave up 11 runs over the first two innings before Payton Ashlock came on to pitch the rest of the game for Essex.
Tucker Hadden had Essex’s only hit and it came in the first inning. He singled with one out and stole his way to third. Johnson walked, but the two were stranded at second and third.
Walks by Philip Franks in the third and Dylan Barrett in the fourth were the only additional base runners for the Trojans, who fell to 0-4 on the season.
