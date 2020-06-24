The Sidney Cowboys are the top seed in this summer’s Corner Conference Baseball Tournament.
The conference’s baseball and softball tournament brackets were released, Tuesday, June 23. First round and semifinal games take place, Thursday, June 25 in four locations. The two remaining teams after Thursday’s play in each tournament will meet for the tournament titles, Friday, June 26 in Essex.
Essex baseball is the number five seed and will play Fremont-Mills at 5 p.m. Thursday in Sidney. The host Cowboys will then take on the winner.
Stanton is the number two seed and will host the other two baseball games Thursday. East Mills and Griswold play in the opener with the winner to play the hosts.
Sidney and Essex will play in Griswold at 5:30 Thursday to open the softball tournament. The Cowgirls are number three seed while the Trojanettes are sixth. Griswold is the number two seed and will play the winner of the Sidney/Essex game later Thursday.
Fremont-Mills will host the other two games with the host Knights playing East Mills in the first round and then top-seed Stanton taking on the winner.
The finals begin with softball at 5:30 Friday. Baseball is scheduled for 7:30.
Sidney softball and Fremont-Mills baseball are the defending champions.
