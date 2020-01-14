The schedule is set for the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament, which runs Saturday, Jan. 18 through Saturday, Jan. 25.
The Corner Conference released the scheduled for the new pool-play format, Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The final two days of the tournament will remain the same with a third-place consolation final being played, followed by the championship game with the girls on Friday and the boys on Saturday. The girls finals will be at East Mills, Friday, Jan. 24 with the boys finals, Saturday, Jan. 25 in Griswold.
Qualifying for those final days will be different this year as two pools have been set up for both the girls and boys tournaments. The pool champions will play in the championship game and the pool runners-up will play in the consolation final.
The Essex boys are the number seven seed and will play sixth-seed Griswold, Saturday, Jan. 18 in Griswold at 7 p.m. to qualify for the pool play portion of the tournament.
The winner of that game will be in Pool A along with top-seed East Mills and Fremont-Mills. Stanton, Sidney and Clarinda Academy will make up Pool B. Boys pool play games will be Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Stanton is the top seed in the girls tournament and is joined in Pool A by East Mills and Essex. Fremont-Mills, Sidney and Griswold are in Pool B. Girls pool play games are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The full schedule is below.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Essex at Griswold (boys) – 7:00
Monday, Jan. 20
Griswold at Sidney (girls) – 6:00
Clarinda Academy at Sidney (boys) – 7:30
East Mills at Essex (girls) – 6:00
Fremont-Mills vs. Griswold/Essex (at Essex) (boys) – 7:30
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Griswold/Essex vs. East Mills (at Fremont-Mills) (boys) – 6:00
Griswold at Fremont-Mills (girls) – 7:30
Essex vs. Stanton (at Clarinda Academy) (girls) – 6:00
Stanton at Clarinda Academy (boys) – 7:30
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills (at Stanton) (girls) – 6:00
East Mills at Stanton (girls) – 7:30
Thursday, Jan. 23
Sidney vs. Stanton (at East Mills) (boys) – 6:00
Fremont-Mills at East Mills (boys) – 7:30
Friday, Jan. 24
Girls consolation and championship finals at East Mills
Saturday, Jan. 25
Boys consolation and championship finals at Griswold
