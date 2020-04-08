The date of the Corner Conference track and field meet has been changed.
The Corner Conference principals voted to move the meet to Tuesday, May 19, two weeks later than originally scheduled.
The meet will still be held in Griswold.
The move is based on schedule changes announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to move spring sports postseason dates, based on a May 1 return to school. Spring sports are currently suspended.
State qualifying track and field meets are now scheduled for Thursday, May 28 and the state meet June 4 through 6.
The Corner Conference golf tournament was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 12 at East Mills. The new date will be added here when available.
