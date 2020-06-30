ESSEX – The championship game of the Corner Conference Baseball Tournament between Sidney and Stanton was suspended, Friday, June 26.
Lightning north of the field at Essex High School prompted a delay at about 8:30 p.m. with Stanton leading 5-3 and 2 ½ innings complete. The game was called about 25 minutes later.
The teams will resume the game at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2 in Stanton prior to the regular season softball/baseball doubleheader.
The regular season game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. that evening will have regular season conference championship implications.
Sidney scored a run in the first and added two in the second inning off Stanton starting pitcher Keygan Day.
The Vikings had just completed a four-run third inning against Sidney pitcher Garett Phillips before play was stopped.
Sidney will come to bat for the bottom of the third inning when the game resumes.
