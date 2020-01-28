CLARINDA – The Clarinda Cardinals scored 12 consecutive points in the third quarter and never trailed after that, pulling away late for a 53-42 win over Shenandoah, Monday, Jan. 27.
The Mustangs started quickly on the defensive end, holding the Cardinals to six points in the opening quarter and none until the 2:17 mark.
Meanwhile, Anthony Stogdill gave the offense some early life with six first quarter points as Shenandoah led 10-6 after the opening period.
Clarinda scored the first six of the second quarter, which started a back-and-forth period. The Mustangs finished the half on a 5-0 run with Conner Birt drilling a triple in the final seconds to give Shenandoah a 22-18 halftime advantage.
A Braden Knight triple gave Shenandoah its largest lead at 31-24 just past the halfway point of the third quarter, but the Mustangs wouldn’t score again until a Stogdill runner just before the quarter buzzer that ended Clarinda’s 12-0 run.
The teams traded baskets most of the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs could draw no closer than two and six straight Cardinal free throws in the final minute gave them a little extra cushion for the final margin.
“Shots weren’t falling (late),” Mustangs head coach Derek Howard said. “They shot until they scored with offensive rebounds and got every loose ball. Our kids fought hard, but came up short.”
The Mustangs were much competitive with their county rival than in last month’s 75-46 loss at home, and Howard said his defense was much better this time around.
“Last time they killed us in transition,” said Howard, “so this time we went to a 2-2-1 to try to slow them down and they didn’t score for the first five minutes. We tried anything we could to muck the game up.”
Anthony Stogdill led the Mustangs offensively with 12 points, and Howard liked what he saw from his senior guard who came in averaging 5.5 points per game.
“His downfall is he isn’t the most aggressive,” Howard said on Stogdill. “He hasn’t shot the ball as well as he would have liked this year, but he’s strong, athletic and can get to the rim anytime he wants and he showed that (Monday).”
The Mustangs fell to 3-13 overall and 0-7 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference with the loss. Howard said his team showed good fight despite the loss and that needs to continue going forward.
“We know what we’re capable of,” said Howard. “When we come out and bring that effort and intensity we can be in most games. We haven’t brought that every night this year. They know what they can do.”
Knight added 11 points and Blake Herold scored eight for the Mustangs, who host Denison-Schleswig, Friday, Jan. 31 in their next game.
Drew Brown led three Cardinals in double figures with 14 points. Clarinda improved to 8-7 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.