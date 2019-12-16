The Clarinda Cardinals made 57 percent of their field goals and three players scored in double figures in a 75-46 win over Shenandoah, Saturday, Dec. 14.
“They outworked us, they outplayed us, they outcoached us,” Shenandoah head coach Derek Howard said on the effort, “and those are the results you get when that happens.”
Conner Birt and Brody Owen made back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 10 with 2:23 remaining in the first quarter, but Clarinda scored the next eight stretching into the second quarter and pulled away from there.
The Mustangs weren’t out of the game until the third quarter. Clarinda led 40-24 at halftime. The Mustangs opened the third quarter with a basket from Kyle Cerven, but Clarinda scored the next nine points and pushed the lead to as many as 29 in the third period.
“I told the guys there isn’t much we can take from this offensively or defensively,” said Howard. “We just flush this one and move on to the next one.”
Cerven led the Mustangs with 13 points and Owen added 11 as Shenandoah fell to 1-5 on the season. The game did not count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.
Anthony Stogdill added six points while Birt finished with five for the Mustangs. Additional individual stats will be posted here when available.
Nathan Lindsay, Michael Shull and Drew Brown all scored in double figures as the Cardinals improved to 4-2 on the season.
The Mustangs host Creston, Tuesday, Dec. 17 before finishing off the calendar year with a trip to St. Albert, Friday, Dec. 20.
