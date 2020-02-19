CLARINDA – The Shenandoah Mustangs started strong and were able to pull away late for a 60-46 win over Red Oak, Monday, Feb. 17.
The win came in the opening round of the Class 2A District 16 Tournament and gave the Mustangs their first postseason win in three seasons. They advance to a district semifinal, Thursday, Feb. 20 at Treynor against the top-ranked Cardinals.
“It feels good,” Shenandoah head coach Derek Howard said about the win. “Coming off the win against Bedford we had some confidence. We got off to a good start and controlled the game for the most part. We were able to keep them at arm’s reach and then pulled away late.”
The good start saw the Mustangs lead by seven on three different occasions in the opening quarter. The Tigers used an 8-2 run spanning the first two quarters to cut Shenandoah’s lead to 17-16 at the 6:37 mark of the second quarter.
The teams exchanged small runs much of the evening.
The Mustangs led by as many as eight in the second quarter and held a 28-21 lead at the half.
Shenandoah built the lead to 10 at the 3:14 mark of the third quarter, but the Tigers again rallied thanks in part to an intense increase of physicality that the officials let go a couple times down the court on both sides. That led to Conner Birt picking up a technical foul for throwing the ball at an opponent. He had just picked up a personal as well and had to sit at that point with four fouls.
Red Oak was back within five moments later and the Mustang lead was only 40-35 after three quarters.
Kyle Cerven and Braden Knight did most of the scoring for the Mustangs in the final quarter as Shenandoah built the lead back to double digits at the 5:31 mark and never let Red Oak closer than eight the rest of the way with Birt returning and playing all of the final six minutes.
“We were able to get mostly layups and free throws (most of the game),” said Howard. “It seemed like they were getting every offensive rebound and every putback, but the lead wasn’t getting any smaller. We were doing our job on the offensive end, and then we finally started getting some rebounds and stops.”
Red Oak secured several offensive rebounds in the first half, but the Mustangs were better in the second half and ended up with three players reaching double figure rebounds. Cerven had 16 to go with a game-high 21 points. Blake Herold added 11 rebounds and Knight finished with 10.
The big rebounding numbers were mainly caused by a strong halfcourt defense from the Mustangs that forced the Tigers into some difficult shots.
“We’re pretty familiar with them and match up decent with them,” said Howard. “Kyle and Blake were able to handle their (post players). They have two kids that concern us shooting the ball from the outside and last time we played them we gave them some easy looks in the zone, so we didn’t want to go to that if we didn’t have to. Defensively we were good. We just have to rebound better.”
The Mustangs also had three players score in double figures, led by Cerven’s 21 points. Knight added 12 and Birt scored 11 points.
The Mustangs improved to 5-17 with the win and dropped the Tigers to an identical record. Shenandoah won two of the three meetings with Red Oak during the season.
The Mustangs now play a Treynor team that comes in with a 21-1 record.
“(Treynor) is big and strong and they can shoot,” said Howard. “Anything in basketball they do it well. It’s a good opportunity for our kids to face maybe the best team in the state. We’ll go up there, give it our best shot and have some fun.”
The Shenandoah/Treynor game is set for an 8 p.m. tip and is the second game of the Class 2A District 16 doubleheader. Tri-Center and Clarinda will start at 6:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.