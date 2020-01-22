The Essex Trojanettes lost their 10th straight game, Tuesday, Jan. 21 and this one knocked them out of the Corner Conference Tournament as Stanton earned a 71-22 win in a game played at the Clarinda Academy.
Abby Burke made six 3-point shots and finished with 26 points to lift the Viqueens to 11-2 on the season and guarantee them a spot in one of the two trophy games of the conference tournament.
Desi Glasgo led Essex with six points.
Next up for Essex is a road test against Diagonal, Thursday, Jan. 23.
