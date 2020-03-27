Shenandoah will host a boys golf sectional tournament, Friday, May 15.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys spring golf sites and assignments for all three classes, Friday, March 27.
Spring activities are currently suspended through April 12. Any updates or adjustments to the spring sports schedule will be announced when available by the IHSAA and IGHSAU.
Shenandoah’s American Legion Country Club will host a sectional meet with AHSTW, Clarinda, Missouri Valley, Red Oak, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood making the trip to Shenandoah.
Teams and individuals advancing from Shenandoah as well as the Sioux Center and Sheldon sectionals will advance to districts at Whispering Creek, hosted by Hinton, Wednesday, May 20.
Essex, Fremont-Mills and Sidney will all travel to Lenox and Three Lake Golf Club, Friday, May 15 for a Class 1A sectional. East Mills, Southwest Valley, Stanton and the host Tigers will also compete.
Teams and individuals advancing from Lenox as well as Woodbury Central, Boyer Valley and Lamoni will travel to Crestwood Hills, hosted by CAM, Friday, May 22 for the district tournament.
Teams and individuals advancing from the district meets advance to the state golf championships May 28 and 29.
