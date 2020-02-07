Class 1A and 2A boys basketball teams across the state now know their path to the state tournament as district and substate pairings were released, Friday, Feb. 7 by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
District assignments were released last month, and then it was up to the coaches in each district to determine the seeding order of their specific district.
Shenandoah is the number four seed in Class 2A District 16. The Mustangs will open postseason play, Monday, Feb. 17 against Red Oak. The Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals split their two meetings this season.
The Shenandoah/Red Oak game will be followed by a contest between Clarinda and Missouri Valley that evening.
Treynor is the district’s top seed and will host a district semifinal doubleheader, Thursday, Feb. 20. The Cardinals will play the winner of the Shenandoah/Red Oak game with second-seed Tri-Center playing the winner of Clarinda/Missouri Valley.
Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs will host the district final, Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The district champion will play the winner of district 15 in the Substate 8 Final, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. District 15 teams are AHSTW, Panorama, ACGC, Kuemper Catholic, Underwood and West Central Valley.
Essex, Fremont-Mills and Sidney are all in Class 1A District 13.
The Trojans are the number nine seed in the nine-team district and will host Clarinda Academy, Monday, Feb. 17 to open district play. The Eagles swept two meetings from the Trojans this season. The winner of that game will travel to Mount Ayr to play the top-seeded Raiders, Thursday, Feb. 20.
Sidney and Fremont-Mills will match up again, Thursday, Feb. 20 in a district quarterfinal with the Cowboys seeded fourth and the Knights fifth. That game will be played at East Mills High School. Sidney won two of the three meetings with Fremont-Mills this season.
East Mills is the number two seed and will host Lenox in a district quarterfinal. Bedford and Diagonal will play the other district quarterfinal in Mount Ayr.
Mount Ayr will host a district semifinal doubleheader, Tuesday, Feb. 25. The district final is Feb. 27 in Red Oak.
The district champion will play the winner of district 14 in the Substate 7 Final, Saturday, Feb. 29 at Creston. The nine teams in district 14 are Martensdale-St. Marys, CAM, Stanton, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Audubon, Exira/EHK, Earlham, Southwest Valley and Griswold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.