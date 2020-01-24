The Iowa High School Athletic Association released boys basketball district assignments for the Class 1A and 2A postseason, Friday, Jan. 24.
The coaches will meet to seed the districts the week of Feb. 3 with pairings and sites to be released after that meeting.
Shenandoah is in Class 2A District 16 with Hawkeye 10 Conference rivals Clarinda and Red Oak. The other half of the district comes from the Western Iowa Conference with Missouri Valley, Treynor and Tri-Center.
The District 16 winner will play the winner of District 15 in a substate final with the winner of that game advancing to the state tournament. ACGC, AHSTW, Kuemper Catholic, Panorama, Underwood and West Central Valley are in District 15.
Essex, Fremont-Mills and Sidney are in Class 1A District 13 along with Corner Conference rivals Clarinda Academy and East Mills. The other four teams are Diagonal from the Bluegrass Conference and Bedford, Lenox and Mount Ayr from the Pride of Iowa Conference.
The District 13 winner will play the District 14 winner for a trip to the state tournament. District 14 teams are Audubon, CAM, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, Exira-Elk Horn/Kimballton, Griswold, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southwest Valley and Stanton.
The boys district basketball tournaments begin Feb. 17.
