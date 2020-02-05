The Stanton Vikings pulled away from Fremont-Mills in the second half in a 68-44 win, Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Knights were within 34-25 at halftime against the Vikings, who came within one win of securing at least a share of the Corner Conference title.
Stanton extended the lead to 48-33 by the end of the third quarter and continued to pull away in the fourth.
Individual stats for the Knights will be added when available.
The Knights fell to 8-12 overall and 6-5 in the Corner Conference.
Tyler Peterson scored 28 points and 12 rebounds in helping the Vikings improve to 16-2 overall and 10-1 in the conference.
